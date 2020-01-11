|
|
Sylvia Schulmeister Hosegood, aged 94, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 after a brief stay at Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia, NY. Sylvia was born in New York City on June 25, 1925 and moved with her family to a dairy farm on Barton Hill in Schoharie at age six. She graduated from Schoharie Central School in 1944 and enrolled in St. Luke's School of Nursing in New York City in February 1945. After becoming a Registered Nurse in 1948, she worked as a public health nurse in Schoharie until her marriage to Philip Hosegood on March 3, 1951. Sylvia and Phil were married for 56 years until his death on January 7, 2008. Sylvia resided at their home in Niskayuna until July 2011 when she moved to Brookdale Senior Living in Schenectady. Summers were spent on Assembly Point in Lake George. Sylvia was an active volunteer in the community, enjoyed knitting, and was an avid reader. Throughout her life she supported initiatives for Veterans, healthcare, education, and historical and environmental preservation. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Schenectady and was grateful for the faithful friends who provided comfort and support throughout the years. Sylvia is survived by her brother, Charles Schulmeister, of Scotia, NY; her nieces, Lisa Schulmeister Karlin (Richard) of New Orleans, LA, Karla Schulmeister Durkot of Rexford, NY, and Erica Schulmeister Swab (James) of Glenville, NY; her great-nieces, Whitney Swab of Bronx, NY and Samantha Karlin of Charleston, SC; and her great-nephews, Andrew Swab of Washington DC, and John Karlin of New Orleans, LA. A memorial service to be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 35 Furman Street, Schenectady, NY 12304. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church. To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020