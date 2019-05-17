Tammatha A. Miller (Angel), 52, gained her wings on May 1, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital Hospice, Albany, NY after a long battle with cancer. Tammatha was survived by her mother, Mary Marx (Duane); father, Ken Wolf Sr. (Karen); her lifetime companion, William Myers; children, Garrett Wolf (Mafen), Brandie Miller (Nick); her loving grandchildren, Payton, Riley; her brother Ken Wolf, Jr. (Denise) and numerous family and friends. Tammatha was devoted to her family and friends, mostly to her Newfoundland dogs, Monster, Baby, Tinkerbell and Violet. She enjoyed shopping, crocheting and doing anything that would make others happy. She had a heart of gold and wore it on her sleeve. A special thanks to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital NYC, Eddy Visiting Nurses (Lisa & Sue) and St. Peter's Hospital (Hospice Unit) Albany, NY. Calling hours will be held on May 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, NY 12205. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Dublin Fund, 1946 Central Avenue, Albany, NY 12205. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 17, 2019