Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammatha Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammatha A. (Angel) Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tammatha A. (Angel) Miller Obituary
Tammatha A. Miller (Angel), 52, gained her wings on May 1, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital Hospice, Albany, NY after a long battle with cancer. Tammatha was survived by her mother, Mary Marx (Duane); father, Ken Wolf Sr. (Karen); her lifetime companion, William Myers; children, Garrett Wolf (Mafen), Brandie Miller (Nick); her loving grandchildren, Payton, Riley; her brother Ken Wolf, Jr. (Denise) and numerous family and friends. Tammatha was devoted to her family and friends, mostly to her Newfoundland dogs, Monster, Baby, Tinkerbell and Violet. She enjoyed shopping, crocheting and doing anything that would make others happy. She had a heart of gold and wore it on her sleeve. A special thanks to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital NYC, Eddy Visiting Nurses (Lisa & Sue) and St. Peter's Hospital (Hospice Unit) Albany, NY. Calling hours will be held on May 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, NY 12205. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Dublin Fund, 1946 Central Avenue, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now