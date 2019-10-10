|
Tara Ann Brazee Kruger, 40, of Pattersonville, NY, peacefully entered eternal rest on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Tara is survived by her beloved son, Lucas Ryan Kruger (her "Little Man"), age 9, her fiance, Jonathon Carroll, and her grandmother, Shirley Palmateer Brazee, who raised Tara from toddlerhood and with whom she shared a very special lifelong bond. Tara, the daughter of Gary (Christine Hughes) Brazee and Jacqueline Leach Howe, was born on September 29, 1979 in Hamilton, NY. She was a 1998 graduate of Scotia-Glenville High School. She will be forever remembered by her paternal aunts and uncles, Chip (Darlynn) Brazee, Linda (Vincent) Arduini, Sandra Brazee, Glenn (Donna) Brazee, and Gail (Thomas) Austro, as well as her maternal uncle, John (Christina) Hodges. Also left behind are her beloved cousins, Nathan, Kelsey, and Colin Brazee; Brynn (Kevin) Wedrychowicz, Taylor (Nick Massaroni) Arduini, and Cameron Arduini; Evan and Tanner Austro; and Austin and Zachary Hodges. Tara touched the lives of everyone she met with her sweet, friendly personality and her heart of gold. She will be lovingly remembered by her many friends, including her besties Shannon DiPietro, Erin Cerniglia, and Esther LaBelle, who were by her side until the end. Tara also leaves behind her step-children Dillion and Catelyn Kruger, her sisters, Nicole Walrath and Cassandra Howe, and her step-siblings, Kerry (Richard Gould) and Bobby (Sara) Putman. Tara was predeceased by her stepbrothers, Steven Bounds and Mike Putman. Calling hours will be Saturday, October 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Ave, Schenectady, NY 12306. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Friends and family are also invited to a Celebration of Tara's Life at Pattersonville VFD, 5279 Pattersonville-Rynex Corners Rd, Pattersonville, NY 12137, after the services conclude. Contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019