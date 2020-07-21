Teresa Faye Mercon (née Hopper) born March 8, 1964, left the shackles of life on July 8, 2020. She was buried in accordance with her wishes at her home, in a small, private ceremony, surrounded by the peace of nature.

Teri was a force of nature. Her sharp wit, dark and self-deprecating humor and fierce energy were obvious immediately to anyone who met her.

In typical Teri fashion, she requested her obituary "make her look really cool". She wanted the world to know that she was an Olympic gold medalist, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, and a champion chef.

The tragedy is, Teri never needed to pretend or embellish for people to know how cool she was. She lived a life of struggle and hardship, but maintained her self-respect and drive to do what she could for her community and those in her circle. Her perseverance in the face of overwhelming pain and heartache set the standard for what a person could endure. She survived more in her 56 years than anyone should ever need to endure, and she did it with grace.

She was an energetic woman, firm in her beliefs, tenacious, and anything but basic.

She loved motorcycles, Stephen King, Janis Joplin and P!nk, making Christmas cookies, being in the woods, and solitude.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Owen; her three sons: John, Roy and his wife Sheila, and Christopher and his wife, Julia; her step-son, Steven and his wife Melissa; and her step-daughter Heidi and her husband Brian. She leaves behind her grandchildren: Dylon, Amber, and Katherine; her best friend Jan; her dog, Woof, and her cat, Freddie.

In lieu of flowers, Teri asked for donations in her name to be given to the North Danville Community Club in Vermont, of which she was a devout member. Donations can also be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse.

The family asks that you take a moment to heal any fractured relationships you have, to hold those you love close, and to focus on what is most important - to love, to be loved, and to cultivate a sense of safety for those among you who may be struggling. Extend grace and forgiveness, and spend some time talking to each other. This experience has shown us all how fragile this life can be.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 21, 2020.