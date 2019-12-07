|
Teresa I. Mastroianni, 88, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after a long illness. Teresa was the daughter of the late Alexander Gzyms and Bernice Gzyms. Teresa was the devoted wife to the late Anthony Mastroianni. They were married 58 years. Teresa was a proud member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church and was a member of the Rosary Society for many years. Teresa enjoyed spending time with her entire family and loved cooking and baking for them. In addition to her parents and her husband she was predeceased by her brother, Carl. Teresa is survived by her children, Karen (Mike) Brassard and David (the late Janis) Mastroianni; three grandchildren, Michael, Eric, and Brooke; one great granddaughter, Emily; her brother, Alexander; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Albany, New York on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019