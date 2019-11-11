The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
Terrance "Terry" Colleton

Terry passed peacefully in his home with his family by his side on November 9, 2019. Terry was born in Schenectady, NY the late Lawrence P. and Doris Warren Colleton. Terry was predeceased by his brother Lawrence M. Colleton Bernadette. Terry was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School and worked at several locations before accepting a position with the Schenectady County Sheriffs Office as a Correctional Officer for 28 years before retiring in 2009. He was the founder and former president of the Schenectady County Sheriff's Benevolent Association. Terry had a great sense of humor and loved to make others laugh. He was kind and generous, always the go to guy for his family and friends, willing to help out in anyway he can. Survivors include his wife of 40 years Carol Barone Colleton; his children Colleen, Terrance, Jenifer and Nicholas; his grandchildren Jessica, Jeffrey, Conner and Piper; his brothers Warren M. Colleton, Sr. (the late Diana) and Timothy K. Colleton (Rita); brother-in-laws Joseph Barone (Kim) and James Barone (Laurie) : sister-in-law Linda Barone Lupi Watford; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance. Online condolence may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
