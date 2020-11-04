Terrance M. Burke, 68, of Fayville Road, Galway, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Great Barrington, MA on July 31, 1952, a son of Harold and Ruth (Sweeton) Burke and grew up in Central New York. Terry was a 1972 graduate of Tully High School and moved to Galway in 1986. Terry was a proud member of The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local #291 in Albany and was a talented woodworker and gifted craftsman. Terry took great pride in every project. His biggest accomplishment was making his house a home for his cherished family. Terry loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and traveling. He was a practical joker and often participated in crazy shenanigans with his brothers-in-law and friends. Terry also loved building large, over the top campfires for his kids and grandkids and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his beloved wife of 40 years, Lori Brooks Burke, whom he married on May 24, 1980; four children, Kali (Earl) Douglas of Greenfield Center, William Burke, Corie (Brandon) Bishop, and Emily Burke, all of Galway; and five sisters, Catherine Madigan, Patricia (Tom) Coon, Jeanne Russo, Sandra (Eddie) Kochevar, and Karen (Dean) Christie-Bibbens. Known as "Beepa", he was the very proud grandpa of seven grandchildren, Austen, Troye, Brody, Hannah, Wade, Judd, and Paitynn. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 6th, 2020 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106 (Corner of Route 29 & Black Street), Johnstown. Sharing of memories will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with current health guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing are required. Burial at the Northampton Cemetery will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital or to the Galway Volunteer Ambulance Corp, both in care of the funeral home.



