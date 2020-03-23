|
|
Terry A. Miltner, age 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and children on March 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on December 29, 1950 in Niskayuna, NY to the late Charles and Eleanor (Smith) Miltner, Terry was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. Terry graduated from Guilderland High School in 1969 and went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973 with the 981st Sentry Dog Handlers during the Vietnam War. For his honorable service, Terry was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Bronze Star Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Sharpshooter (Rifle) award. Following his military service, Terry began his career at Union College, where he also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree while working full time and raising his family. During his tenure at Union, Terry pioneered the sustainability movement, which included the installation of three wind turbines and participation in RecycleMania, a competition for college recycling programs to promote waste reduction. The beloved husband of 31 years to his wife, Karen (Farone) Miltner, Terry cherished nothing more than family and friends. He took an active role in coaching his children's youth sports teams, Cub Scouts, and Indian Princesses/Guides programs. Terry was also an avid golfer, bowler and ardent fan of the New York Yankees. Quick to greet you with his charming smile, Terry was truly selfless. In today's uncertain times, he would have been first to offer help to others. Even during his own medical battles, Terry still volunteered in the trials of advanced medical devices and advocated for organ donation, following his own successful heart transplant. Terry will be deeply missed by all who were blessed and privileged to know him, but will also be well remembered as the hero that he was. Terry is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his two daughters, Sarah (Patrick) Hill and Michelle (Peter) Stroe; his two sons, William (Jaime) Mattice and Christopher (Brynn) Miltner; his grandchildren, Hannah, Conor, Brooklyn and Billy; his siblings, Carol (Dick) Tubbs, Gary (Lisa) Miltner and Linda (Dick) Dexter; his brother and sister-in-laws, Leni Miltner, Janice Miltner, Joseph (Cindy) Farone, Cindy (Terry) Amrhein, Frank Farone and David Farone; and several nieces, nephews, cousins; and countless friends. Terry was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Marty Miltner and Charles Miltner, and an infant son, Jesse Miltner. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later time, when the family can hold an in-person gathering commensurate with the impact of his life. Memorial contributions can be made in Terry's name to the Fisher House Foundation, an organization helping military families stay together during times of medical crisis, and which provided much support to the Miltner family over the years. Donations can be made by mail to Fisher House of Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071, or to www.fisherhouseboston.org to donate online. To honor and celebrate Terry's life, please also consider becoming an organ donor, so that the precious gift of life may be passed on to others.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020