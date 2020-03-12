Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Adalbert
Thaddeus J. (Ted) Moskal


1923 - 2020
Thaddeus J. (Ted) Moskal Obituary
Thaddeus (Ted) J. Moskal, 96, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ted was born in Schenectady, NY on July 31, 1923, the son of the late, Agnes and Ludwik Moskal. Ted was a 1942 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. Ted was honorably discharged from the 36th Infantry Division of the United States Army with several medals including the American Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and World War II Victory Medal. He retired from the NYS Thruway Authority in 1978. He spent his younger years traveling to Florida and camping, enjoyed snowshoeing and hunting, and loved feeding and watching the birds. Ted always appreciated and loved the small things in life. A true gentle sole that always carried a warming smile and never complained. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Jadwiga Moskal, stepdaughters, Hanna Janicka of Schenectady and Zofia (Andrew) Piwniak of Poland, grandsons, Michal (Laura) Janicki of Esperance, Cezary (Julie) Janicki of Glenville, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters, Valerie Klolod and Stella Karbowski and brother, Chester Moskal. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of the Ellis Hospital Intensive Care Unit. Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 14th from 9 a.m. to 10:30 at the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Adalbert. Interment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery following mass. Memorial contributions in the name of Thaddeaus may be sent to the Church of St. Adalbert Restoration Fund, 550 Lansing Street, Schenectady, NY 12303. For flowers and condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
