Thaddeus Jude (Ted) Chandler passed away on Monday October 19, 2020 from complications of cancer. He is pre-deceased by his adored second wife Ann Albertson and his parents Earl Chandler Jr. and Kathleen (McElroy) Chandler. He is survived by his sons Brannon and Ryan (Jordan Yellen) and their mother Cynde Chandler. Ted also leaves behind his beloved grandson Jack Arno Chandler, son of Ryan and Jordan. He is also survived by his siblings, Kate Hamlin (Alan), Alison Chandler (Fred Johnson), Emily Witbeck (Bill), Arlene Moran (Mac McBride), Michael Chandler, and Theresa Fallon (Peter). Ted is also survived by Uncle Edward McElroy. Among the special friends of the family and honorary brothers and sisters are Christine Davis (Bob), Mart and Anne West, Kem Mitchell, Ted Underwood, Leslie Hauke and Kim Kalinsack. Ted is survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews that provide love and fun at giant family parties; Molly Hamlin and her children Jaydon and Lexie, Leah Jackson (Barry), Keeley Johnson (Ed), Paige Witbeck, Emma Witbeck, Chandler Moran (Scott), Malcolm Moran, Joshua and Amber Chandler and their mother Debbie, Alexandra Fallon, and Andrew Fallon. There are also many wonderful cousins that are special in our family legacy. Calling hours will be held at Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St. Schenectady, NY 12309 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at the funeral home at 10 AM, due to COVID, gathering is limited to 40 people, the service will be zoomed with sign in info to be posted on www.jonesfh.net
Internment will be at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ted's memory to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208. Please see the Jones Funeral Home website at www.jonesfh.net
for the complete obituary and additional details. Masks, social distancing and contact tracing will be observed.