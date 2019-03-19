Thelma I. Beyerl (Tippie) 87, of Pine Ridge Road, Niskayuna passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Kingsway Nursing Center. Born in Massachusetts, she is the daughter of the late Nelson and Grace Patchett and sister of the late Robert Patchett. Tippie is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 67 years Edwin J. Beyerl; her children James E. Beyerl (Barbara), Robert M. Beyerl (Marge) and Nanci L. Beyerl (Conard) ; her grandchildren, Major Thomas Beyerl, US Army (Mindy), Jeffrey Beyerl (Ashley), Mathew White, Randy White, and Stacy Lewis (Caleb); and her great-grandchildren Alex Beyerl and Kate Beyerl. Tippie was a graduate of Vermont Junior College, Montpelier, VT, in 1951. Following Ed's service in the Korean War, Tippie moved to Schenectady with her husband Ed. Tippie was a real estate agent for Veronica W. Lynch for over 20 years. She retired in 2001. During her career she won many awards, including sales person of the year. Tippie gave her time to many community organizations. She was one of the founding members of the Women's Auxiliary to the Schenectady County Bar Association and a volunteer nurse's aide at St Clare's Hospital. Her warmth and charm drew people to her. Tippie was an avid golfer and enjoyed motorcycling and skiing with her husband Ed. She was a member of the Mohawk Golf Club for over 60 years. Tippie's love of animals was limitless. She was an instructor with Schenectady Dog Training Club for over 7 years and showed her beloved dog Markie at various schools, demonstrating Markie's obedience. In her later years she loved to play bridge at the Mohawk Golf Club and was involved in Peaceful Acres, a horse rescue farm in Pattersonville, NY, owned by her daughter Nanci Beyerl. She found great joy in tending to farm chores with her daughter. She leaves behind a loving husband, family and many beloved friends. Funeral Service Wednesday 12 Noon at the Daly Funeral Home 242 McClellan St . Calling Hours will precede the service from 10 to 12 . Interment Vale Cemetery . You may pay your condolences at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Gifts in her memory may be made to Peaceful Acres Horses, Inc., 3740 Rynex Corners Road , Pattersonville, NY 12137. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary