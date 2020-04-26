|
|
Thelma June (Milroy) (Quick) Gage passed away quietly on the 24th of April, 2020 at Glendale Home in Scotia, New York. Thelma was born June 18, 1925 to Nelson and Susan Milroy in Amsterdam New York where she attended Wilbur Lynch High School. She was pre-deceased by her sister Lorraine C. Ferguson of Ft. Pierce Florida. She married Lt Col George D. Quick Jr of Scotia New York in 1946 until his passing in 1973. They had two children, Linda D. McLaughlin (Paul) of Brewer Maine and Garry A. Quick (Kathryn) of Scotia New York and two grandchildren, Lindsey (Quick) Dutelle (James) and Ryan T. Quick. She moved to Florida in 1974 and in June of 1986 remarried John G. Gage until his passing in 2008, he had a son John and wife Denise. She returned to New York in 2013 due to health reasons and to be near family. Services will be held privately amongst family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Schenectady, 1411 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308. Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Funeral Home, Scotia, NY. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020