Thelma L. (Capobianco, Younger) Glennon, 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Pearl (Schoonover) Moore, husband, Patrick J. Glennon, Jr.; brothers, Warren and Daniel Moore, and sister, Marion Trainor. Thelma is survived by her son, Frank Capobianco, MD of Sacramento, CA; grandsons, Frank (Nicole), Michael (Ellyse) and Mark Capobianco; stepdaughter, Patricia Waldon (Edward) of MA; sister, Shirley Viscusi of Schenectady, NY; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 10 at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions in memory of Thelma may be made to Malta Ambulance Corp, PO Box 2470, Malta, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019