Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:45 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:15 AM
Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Adalbert
Theodore C. "Teddy" Aniolek Obituary
Theodore C. "Teddy" Aniolek, 86, died on his birthday, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Teddy was born in Schenectady to the late Theodore and Rosalie Przymusik Aniolek and was a lifelong Schenectady area resident. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Teddy was a firefighter for the City of Schenectady for 31 years, retiring in 1992 as a Deputy Chief. He was a communicant of the Church of St. Adalbert in Schenectady and a member of the Schenectady Vets Club. Teddy was extremely proud of his Polish heritage. Teddy was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Eudoxia "Dixie" Aniolek, who died nine days before him on September 12, and a brother, John Aniolek. He is survived by two children, Daniel J. (Roxanne) Aniolek of Rotterdam and Doreen (Rocco) Shiarappa of Yardville, NJ; three grandchildren, Michael Aniolek, Brian and Marissa Shiarappa; a brother-in-law, Claude (Donna) Palczak of Amsterdam, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will begin Thursday, September 26, at 10:15 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home and at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Adalbert where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Retired and active members of the Schenectady Fire Department are requested to meet at the funeral home Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. to conduct a service. Burial, with military honors, will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Memorial contributions may be made to the Schenectady Vets Club, 718 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12305. The family would like to thank the staff at Ellis McClellan Street, Stockade Unit, for the compassionate care they provided.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
