Theodore (Ted) Chamberlin, of Galway, New York, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 2, 1929, in Randolph, VT to Stanley Chamberlin and Mary Wilson. He is survived by his children, Daniel (Teri) of Vestal, NY and Matthew (Terri) of Ballston Lake, NY; grandchildren, Jeremy Jacobs, Jennie Jacobs, Cassandra Chamberlin, Anna Chamberlin, and Jonathan Chamberlin, and great grandchildren, Marcus Jacobs, Dylan Jacobs, Trinity Jacobs, Kayla Jacobs, Anthony Jacobs and Chloe Jacobs. He was predeceased by his wife Janet, his son Mark, daughter Mary, and son John. Ted graduated from Randolph High School, then served in the Navy for 5 years on an aircraft carrier. On May 29,1954, he married the love of his life, Janet. He attended the University of Vermont, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for GE in Schenectady, NY for many years, ultimately retiring as a Principal Engineer. He was an artist, a wood sculptor and a Galway Lion, but mostly, a generous, kind, loving, man who adored his family. Ted's family is planning on a private service at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY in July. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Galway Lions Club, at galwaylionsclubny.org. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020