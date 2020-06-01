Theodore J E Glasson, 98, died May 27, 2020 at Mystic Connecticut. Ted was born in New Jersey, and spent all his younger years in Seymore, CT. He graduated Yale with a Bachelors in Engineering and later attended MIT for his Master's degree. Ted was a Lieutenant in the Navy during the Second World War and was present at Iwo Jima in an LSM which he later captained. After the war, Ted married Betsy Coe, his wife of 63 years. He had a career designing and building submarine power plants at General Electric KAPL near Scotia, NY. At retirement, they moved to Quonochontaug, RI, where he and Betsy volunteered extensively in CASA, and also he, in the RI Department of Environmental Management (jewelry toxic by-product recycling). He was a member, choir singer, and a deacon of the Dunn's Corners Community church in Westerly, RI where he was very active. In 2009, Ted and Betsy moved to Stone Ridge community in Mystic. He was a great friend to many and will be remembered for his strong sense of personal responsibility and integrity. He is preceded in death by his wife Betsy and his daughter Mary Thompson and leaves his dear friend Judy Nichipor; two sons, Peter and Michael Glasson; six grandchildren; his beloved nieces and nephews; all their husbands and wives; and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Dunn's Corners Church or to the Theodore (B.E. 1944) and Mary Coe Glasson Scholarship Fund at Yale University, New Haven, CT. If feasible, a memorial will be held at Dunn's Corners Church in Rhode Island in August.



