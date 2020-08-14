Theodore "Ted" Orr passed away suddenly on August 1, 2020, at his home in Woodstock, NY. Ted is the son of Grace (Palumbo) Orr and stepson of the late Dr. Robert Orr. He is survived by his mother, Grace Orr, his wife, Deborah Day, his children, Alana and James, and his beloved grandchildren, Ostara, Eliza, Emma and Mars. Also surviving are his siblings, Mickey, Tom, and Emily, and his step-siblings, Peter, Debbie, and Mike. The greatest joys of Ted's life were music, family, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an accomplished guitarist and worked as a head sound engineer at the Creative Music Studio in Woodstock. Ted was a fan of the New York Yankees, a whiz at solving New York times crossword puzzles, and enjoyed weekly poker games with his buddies for 25 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no formal services. The family may hold a memorial service at a later date and time. For those who wish to remember Ted in a special way, please perform an act of kindness to a friend, a stranger, or an animal, in his name. He would be honored.



