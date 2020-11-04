Theodore "Ted" Pershyn, of Niskayuna, entered into eternal rest on Monday November 2, 2020. He was born on June 4th 1928 in the lower East Side of New York City to Ksenia (Guralny)Pershyn and Michael Pershyn. He lived in Brooklyn for 18 years. He loved being a "New Yorker." His accent carried through to the end. His pronunciation of Chawklet and kaysh still can be heard in our heads. In order to attend Stuyvesant High School you had to take an entry test, one of the hardest in the City. Passing the test and working while in high school thus he began his journey as a civil engineer. In July of 1946 enlisting in the Army for two years, his stint started with basic signal corp in Fort Dix, New Jersey then Fort Monmouth New Jersey for radio repair school (although he signed up to be a paratrooper??) Being close to home allowed him see his family and friends in the city on the weekends. Then to Vint Hill Farms, VA ASA(Army Security Agency) to Langley Field Virginia where he was discharged from the Army Air Force. And started classes at University of Florida earning an Associate's degree; then moved back to his beloved New York City to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Civil Engineering at New York University. He worked summers and one year at the Port Authority of New York. As a career engineer he started out as a job superintendent/estimator for White Construction in New York City. Ted was introduced to his future wife through a set up with mutual friends. Ted and Helen got married in 1957 while he was working for White Construction; they moved to Syracuse, New York. After White Construction, he worked twelve years as a general contractor for The Harvey Company of Utica NY, and Gilbane Building Company of Providence RI. In 1964 Mr. Pershyn worked for State University Construction Fund as a project Coordinator. In 1972 he joined NY State Urban Development and was construction manager of their western regional office in Rochester. Ted lived in his "state car," commuting from Syracuse to Rochester and the western regions of New York building 6,000 housing units. In 1980 while working for Skidmore, Owings and Merrill as a staff architect for the Northeast Railroad Project he was part of a team that improved the corridor from Washington DC to Boston with a 2 billion dollar budget. The family left Maryland in 1984 when Ted rejoined SUCF until his retirement in 1998. He was the senior project coordinator. His 30 years working for various New York State agencies lead to a lot of travel throughout the state. He made many friends along the way from Raquette Lake, New York to Buffalo, Delhi, Alfred, Stoney Brook and lots of other campuses. In those travels solid friendships were created; which would include people to hunt and camp with. Ted was able to travel throughout the United States, Canada and Europe as well as his parent's homeland of Ukraine. Wherever he went, family was part of the visit; reaching out to people was his forte. Helen and Ted's home was a safe haven and home for many people of all ages who were in need. Humble, yet so very generous. The Pershyn Palace, as it was nicknamed, made everyone who crossed the threshold knew that they had a roof over their head, a good meal, money to spare and most importantly the LOVE to make all those who entered part of THE family. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, Helen his wife of 62 years. His Daughter, Alex Fenner of Yucca Valley California. Daughter Anne Marie aka Amy Pershyn of Niskayuna, New York and his son Mark Pershyn, his wife Jill and their children, Nicholas Walter, Phoebe Rose and Brandon Pershyn of Rensselaer, NY. His niece, Martha Kamichoff and family of Clark, NJ. He is also survived by many cousins, godchildren and family throughout the US, Canada and Ukraine. And when we say FAMILY we mean all the people who touched Ted's life and he touched theirs. We would like to thank all of his doctors whom he had on direct dial who entrusted their cellphone numbers to him and reassured him of exactly where he stood. Ted will be remembered as an upfront, honest, tell it like it is generous man. He was the corner stone of generosity and caring for others. Friends are respectfully invited to call at Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 376 Third Street in Troy on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. followed by a service commencing at 11:30 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed. Interment will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607, St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church or a charity of your choice
. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
.