|
|
Theodore (Ted) W. Lavallee. 76, of Winter Garden, FL and formerly of Rotterdam and Hadley, NY, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Celebration Hospital, Florida. Ted was predeceased by his parents, Theodore J. and Josephine J. (Palkovic) Lavallee. Ted was employed by NYS DOT for 36 years as a Assistant Engineer. Ted was a member of the Schonowe Fire Co., serving in all the Firematic Officer positions, Recording Secretary for many years and was Chief of the department for 9 years; a member of the South Schenectady Fire Department and also serving on the Board of Fire Commissioners. Ted was a member of various firematic associations, Association of Fire Districts of Rotterdam. Schenectady and NYS, Fire Chiefs Association of the Town of Rotterdam, Honorary member HMVFA, Member of Schenectady County Fire Advisory Board for several years. He was also a member of the Rotterdam Elks. Ted is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara S. Lavallee; brother-in-laws William Agans of Winter Garden, FL and Robert H. Agans, Sr. (Wanda) of Ocala, FL. Nieces and Nephews Angela (Agans) Carlone, Amber, Kyle and Dylan of Schenectady, NY; Robert H. Agans, Jr. (Christa), Ryan and Seth of Charleton, NY; Colleen (Mark) Susko, Mackenzie, Sierra and Casey of Waterford, NY; Scott (Cathy) Russell, and Olivia of Waterford, NY; Cindy (Brian) Kruger-Farley and Kristen of Gloversville, NY. Ted is also survived by his faithful canine companion "Lewee". Interment Services will be held at a later date at Viewland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ted's memory to one of the following: Schonowe Fire Co., 112 Gordon Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303 South Schenectady Fire Dept., 6 Old Mariaville Rd., Schenectady, NY 12306 Aniamal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave, Schenectady, NY
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020