Theodore "Ted" Wood passed away peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's on September 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Linda, and daughters Kelly, and Gregen. He is survived by his sister Trudie Sacco, Her husband Richie, two nephews and a cousin. Also by Cierra Winter and Nora Alkurabi who he considered his daughters. He was also lucky to be surrounded by friends who were his family - Debby and Nick Slater, Keith Marcus, Ben Cain, Mikey, Ted Lutz, and his wife Rachel, as well as the Popolizio family. He worked in construction throughout his life and always went above and beyond to help those in need. He considered himself blessed to be lovingly cared for in his final months by Debby. The family wants to thank Dr. Daven Savla and the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for the wonderful care provided to Ted. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held outside at 1142 Sumner Ave. Schenectady on October 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Those wishing to make a donation in his memory can donate to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of his daughter Kelly. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 4500 Montgomery Ave. Suite 1100N Bethesda, MD 20814.



