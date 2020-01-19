|
Theresa A. Lozier of Ballston Lake, NY passed peacefully on January 16, 2020 cutting short her 90th trip around the sun. Born in Amsterdam, NY she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Quandt. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School in Amsterdam, continuing on to receive her RN from St. Peter's School of Nursing in Albany, NY and later her A.A.S from SUNY/SCCC in Schenectady NY. Theresa worked at Ellis Hospital as an operating room nurse. Her interest in accounting led her to a career in tax preparation, first at Taxco and later at H&R Block where she retired after more than 20 years. Theresa married her late husband Paul Lozier in 1956. As a mother she was well-known for being very active in her community including the PTA and the Mohawk Valley Girl Scout Council both as a leader and camp nurse at Woodhaven. She served as a religious education teacher at Our Lady of Grace and as a math tutor and as a parent volunteer at Stevens Elementary School and Cub Scouts. She was an avid outdoorswoman and a passionate cross-country skier. Theresa was an early and sustaining member of the Schenectady Winter Sports Club and volunteered with Ski for the Blind. She served as coach/manager for the Adirondack Region Canoe/Kayak division of the Empire State Games for many years. She and Paul enjoyed sailing on Lake George and skiing together in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. Together with family and friends, she enjoyed travel from Maine to Florida, throughout Europe and the Caribbean. At home, she spent many happy years gardening and managing the family orchard, always hosting family and friends for festive and lively holiday gatherings. Theresa is survived by her son Kurt Lozier (Cynthia Eichelman), daughter Kim Lozier (Roger Frederick), and son Kelly Lozier (Deanna); seven grandchildren, Aaron Lozier (Elizabeth), Jared Lozier, Abigale Eichelman, Ethan Eichelman, Samantha Lozier, Allison Mueller (Ulrich) and Ryan Frederick (Rebecca); six great grandchildren, Charlotte, Paul, Hugh, Archie, Katharina and Johanna. Also left to cherish her memory is her brother Robert S. Quandt (Judy) as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Quandt Jr. and Thomas Quandt (Betty). Calling hours will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake NY. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Glenville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's name to the Ballston Lake Emergency Squad, 1123 Ballston Lake Road, Ballston Lake NY, 12019; the Ballston Lake Fire Department 1125 Ballston Lake Road, Ballston Lake NY 12019 or the Northeast Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham NY 12110. The Lozier Family would like to extend a warm thank you to the entire staff at Kingsway Arms for their kindness and support. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
