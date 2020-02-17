|
|
Theresa A. Ruzzo, 84, passed away unexpectedly at Ellis Hospital on February 13, 2020 (the anniversary of her sister Dolores's death and also the birthday of her brother-in-law Michael Anthony DiCocco, Sr.) surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born in Schenectady on February 28, 1936 the daughter of the late Gennaro and Julia LaPorta Ruzzo. She was employed over 30 years for the General Electric Company. Theresa was a lively spirited woman who loved animals. She was predeceased by her siblings, Salvatore Ruzzo, Mary Schults and Dolores DiCocco; nieces and nephew, Susan Schults, William 'Butch' Schults, Belinda Masterpole and Michele Groves; great-nephew Richard Sanders. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Maria DiCocco, Michael DiCocco, Jimmy (Joan) Schults, Gerry Schults and Lisa Ruzzo; great-nieces and nephew, Michael DiCocco, III, Susan (Matthew Doepel) Maloney, Nikki Antonious, Jamie Dowell, Jordan Groves and Kayla Groves; great-great niece, Mila Doepel; and caretaker Juana. Services will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union St. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020