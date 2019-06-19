Home

Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1015
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Theresa Bard Obituary
Theresa "Terry" Bard, 82, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at home. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Miller and Bertha (Drosky) Miller-Weir. Terry was a graduate of Watervliet High School, Class of 1954. Following graduation, she worked at Al Tech in Colonie, and then went on to work with the New York State Department of Labor, a career she enjoyed for 52 years. In addition to her parents, Terry was predeceased by two sisters, Frances Miller and Dorothy Fink-Ronk. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Clifford V. Bard; two sons, Clif (Febrian Putri) and Scott Bard; and her sister, Rita Weaver (Joseph). Funeral services will be held Thursday 1 p.m. at Light's Funeral Home, Schenectady. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Michelle Hall and Hannah Torres, whose assistance and care made it possible for Terry to remain in the home that she loved. The family welcomes flowers, or memorial donations in Theresa's name may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 19, 2019
