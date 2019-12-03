|
|
Theresa (Terry) D. Sabota, 68, passed away on November 22,2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY after a long illness. Terry was born in Ticonderoga, NY to Roy and Mae (Rowe) Williford on April 8, 1951: she graduated from Schroon Lake Central School in 1969 and married John Sabota on April 24, 1999, in Scotia, NY. Terry graduated from Kings County Hospital of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse for many hospitals over the course of her career, retiring from Albany Stratton VA Medical Center in October 2011. Terry was a communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Glenville, NY, and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake, NY. Terry was a kind and gentle soul with a loving and generous heart. She was a very loyal friend and dedicated family member as well as a committed member of the nursing profession. Terry had a great love for her hometown, Schroon Lake, and spent many wonderful times there with her family and friends. One of her favorite activities was attending Karaoke weekly with her husband, John, and friends. Terry had an uncanny ability to instantly recall the dates of births, deaths, and family events involving every member of a multi-generational family. Because of this, she was known as the family historian. Her passing leaves a void in oral family history. Terry is survived by her loving husband, John Sabota. Family members who loved her and will cherish her memory are her brother Ed Williford and his wife Marie Rossi of Ballston Spa, NY: her sister Barbara Williford and her husband John Zbikowski of Newburg, NY. Terry was fondly known as Aunt Tata to her nieces and nephews: Maea (Rossi-Williford) Panucci and her husband Jon, Michael Zbikowski and his wife Samantha and Krysta (Zbikowski) Hammond and her husband Ben. Grand nieces and nephews include Brynn, Cora and Dax Zbikowski and Gianni Panucci. She is also survived by many friends. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on December 5 at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US rt. 9, Schroon Lake, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on December 6 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1115 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. For online condolences visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019