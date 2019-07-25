Theresa Marion DiCesare (36) passed on to peaceful rest on Monday, July 22. Theresa was a 2001 graduate of Shaker High School and a 2004 graduate of the Fine Arts program at Hudson Valley Community College where she was inducted into the Alpha Xi Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society. In 2006, Theresa earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. After pursuing several art related jobs, Theresa found her true passion and calling in the health care field. In 2016, she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BSN degree from Chamberlain University's College of Nursing where she was also recognized as an HESI Highest Achiever. While at Chamberlain, Theresa completed her Community Health Nursing clinical experience in India where she attended to the needs of the most impoverished and disenfranchised individuals. Most recently, Theresa was employed as a wound care nurse at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield Illinois. Theresa is survived by her mother Lucille Marion and step-father Stephen Cowan of Cohoes; father and step-mother Stephen & Donna DiCesare of Schenectady; her sister Nicole (Maxim) Gowan of Santa Cruz CA; step-sisters Regan (Joe) DeMartino of Charlton; Erin Cowan (Ed Colihan) of Lithia, FL; and Courtney Cowan (Tom Schrader) of San Diego, CA; her uncle Joseph Marion (Sandy Sanders) of Boyton Beach, FL; and her aunt Kathy (Peter) Boyd of Myrtle Beach, SC; cousins, David (Amanda) Marion of Wayne, NJ; Matthew (Jessica) Boyd of Dublin, CA; Melissa (Steve) O'Dea of Bedford, MA; and Alex (Luna) Boyd of Herndon, VA. Theresa also leaves behind a wonderful, loving, large, and extended family. She was loved and cherished by all who knew her and she will be forever remembered for her kindness and caring, especially to those most in need. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd, Latham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation targeting women and children's health issues; the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Foundation; or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family, please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 25, 2019