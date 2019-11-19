The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Theresa G. Diemer, 103, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on November 17, 2019. Born in Schenectady, NY to Lee and Gertrude (Poulin) Simonds, she graduated from Nott Terrace High School. As a young woman, she met her late husband, Frederick P. Diemer while ice skating in Central Park. Together they raised their family, which grew tremendously over the years. Being 103 years old, Theresa witnessed over a century of life. She was a proud grandmother and watching her family grow was the light of her life. Theresa was a supportive figure to the entire family who never missed a sporting event for children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, entertaining for the holidays, Sunday gatherings and will forever be remembered as an excellent baker. Predeceased by her husband, Fred; son, Thomas; grandson, Jason Diemer and brother, Lee and sisters, Marie and Leona. Theresa is survived by her son, Alan (Mary Patricia) Diemer; daughter-in-law, Patricia; beloved grandchildren, Thomas, Michael and Robert Diemer, Deborah (Jeffrey) Vachon, Christopher (Laura) Diemer, Alisha (Joseph) Russo, Kathleen Diemer, and Kevin (Ciara) Diemer; 20 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Wednesday, November 20th at 11 a.m. A calling period will precede from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Theresa will be laid to rest with her beloved husband at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Glendale Nursing Home in the Dutch Hollow wing, especially Dru, Cathy, Pam and Sue for your devotion and kindness to Theresa and her family. Online condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
