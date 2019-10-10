|
Theresa L. Baker, 76, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born in Colchester, Vermont on December 30, 1942, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Gladys Angier. Terri worked for WSWHE BOCES and Capital Region BOCES for over 30 years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, teaching her craft at the Corinth and Saratoga Seniors. Terri and her husband Ray traveled throughout the United States and spent the winter months in Mesquite, Nevada. She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; grandchildren, Ashley and Gregory Johnson; and siblings, Elaine, George, Winnie, Phyllis, Rodney, Steve, and Gordon. Terri is survived by her daughter, Robin Baker; stepchildren, Robert Baker, Gail Marshall (Richard), and Mark Baker (Nancy Kiuber); grandchildren, Dale Older, Renee Rutherford, and Harley Will; sister, Barbara Pajeck; brother, Gerald Angier; 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in Middle Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, October 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Terri may be made to Albany Medical Center c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, PO Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019