Theresa "Terri" L. Stenglein, 63, passed away on November 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Schenectady on July 3, 1957 a daughter of Alfredo and Margaret Lupi. She graduated from Linton High School Class of 1976. She attended SCCC where she acquired her LPN. She was employed as an OR Nurse with Ellis Hospital for over 20 years. She met the love of her life, Casey. They married on July 11, 1992. She then worked for the VA Medical Center until her retirement in January of 2019. Terri's family was the center of her life. She enjoyed all her "pretties" around the house. She loved to cook and feed her family and friends. She also loved to walk the beach and spending time with other "kids", her cats, Stoli and Bella. She enjoyed football and was a devoted fan of the Buffalo Bills. She also enjoyed her painting class and shopping. Terri was the life of the party and she lit up every room she walked into. Terri was predeceased by her father and her 2 brothers, Alfredo, Jr. and Jeffrey Lupi. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Casey; her daughter, Danielle (Robert) Wilson and her son, Charles (Michael) Page III; her 3 grandchildren, Steven, Tyler and Caylee; 2 sisters, Toni (Joe) Pallotolo and Vicky (Frank) Gavin; 2 brother, Ronnie (Laura) Lupi and Bennie (Dawn) Lupi and extended family, friends and neighbors. Terri's family would like to thank NYOH and Coastal Cancer for the care and support given to Terri and her family. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Clare's Church, Central Avenue, Colonie. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
