Theresa Lezzi, 87, passed away at home on Friday, June 7, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of John and Philomina Pasquariello. Theresa worked for the Schenectady School District as a teacher's aide and also as a secretary to the principal at several Schenectady schools before retiring after 30 years of service. She also was a nursing home volunteer at Ellis Hospital (McClellan St. campus). She is survived by her three children, Anthony (Karen) Lezzi, Jr. of Schenectady, Nadine Harrison (Ralph DeLuke) of Duanesburg and Elaine (Keith) Brust of Hoosick Falls. Her three grandchildren, Eric (Christin) Harrison, Peter (Jen) Lezzi and Emily Lezzi. Her two great-grandson, Xavier and Seamus Harrison. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Theresa's aide Tina Hayes and her nurse Theresa Adams and the entire Hospice team. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. An 11 a.m. service will immediately follow. Burial will be in St. Cyril's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary