Theresa M. Ferrara, 57, of Fiero Avenue, Rotterdam, New York, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born January 11, 1962 in Niskayuna , New York the daughter of the Frances Carter and the late Richard Ferrara. She was a 1980 graduate of Mohonasen High School. Terry was employed at Physical Therapy Associates as a Financial Administrator In Niskayuna for over 20 years. Terry enjoyed country music, going to the casinos, her family, friends and especially the summertime. She adored her precious grandson Nicholas. In addition to her mother survivors include her sons, Anthony (Rachel) Dente and John Vadney III and one daughter, Brittney Lee Vadney, three brothers, Anthony, William and Richard Ferrara, her twin sister Tamara (the late Luciano) Futia, her precious grandson, Nicholas Dente. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours to which relatives and friends are invited to attend will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Delegge Funeral Home, 1346 Chrisler Avenue, Schenectady. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady, New York. Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's memory to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, New York 12110.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019