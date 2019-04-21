Theresa M. Sollecito of Glenville peacefully passed away on April 18 with her loyal daughter by her side. Tess lived the American dream. Born on May 22, 1921 in Calabria, Italy, she immigrated to the United States with her mother, sister and brother as a young girl and settled in Schenectady. During the war, Tess worked at GE on the assembly line and at the recommendation of a friend, became a pen pal to a solider, Joe Sollecito while he was serving overseas. Upon his return, Joe and Tess were married and blessed with 67 years together. Tess enjoyed taking care of her family and home. She was known for her outstanding cooking and made every delicious meal seem to come together with ease. Her cookbook was full of recipes she tailored, complete with her handwritten scribbles and notes to customize her dishes. When her husband really enjoyed a meal, she would write "ok'd by Joe" on the page. Every birthday was extra special when Tess made and decorated the cake. She would present it with a giggle and say "Oh, it was easy!" A smile was always on her face when she was surrounded by her family while they enjoyed the food she prepared for them. Tess was honored to have helped raise three generations of children and had a particular fondness for her great-grandchildren. She looked forward to her Sunday play dates with Sam, Claire, Charlie and RJ. Tess was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Sollecito and her cherished son, Michael Sollecito, in addition to her siblings Josephine Figluizi (Joe), Gabriel Timpano (Josephine), Samuel Timpano, Turina DiCerbo (Gabriel) and Joseph Timpano (Norma). Tess is survived by her daughter, Veronica Frear (Drew Greiner) who was her dedicated and compassionate care giver. She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew Frear (Elizabeth), Craig Frear, Kathleen Tashjian (Sean), David Sollecito (Katie Chase), Steven Sollecito (Summer) and Philip Sollecito (Amanda). Services in honor of Tess will be private and at the convenience of her family. If you would like to remember Tess, please consider contributing to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in honor of her grandson, Craig Frear – www.missingkids.com/supportus or NCMEC/Capital Region, 359 Ballston Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866-4723. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary