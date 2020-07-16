1/1
Therese C. Fitzgerald
1933 - 2020
Therese C. Fitzgerald, of Schenectady, NY, passed away peacefully on 7/14/2020. Therese was born on 12/19/1933 in Manchester, NH to Robert and Aurore C. Cote and relocated to Albany in 1945. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and attended Albany Teacher's College. Therese devoted her life to raising her children, and countless volunteer activities. She traveled extensively, and those travels provided her a first-hand glance of the ancient historical sites she studied and loved. She had a wide range of interests, but her greatest love was time spent with her family. She will be remembered most for her great sense of humor, intellect, no-nonsense approach to life, unwavering love, selflessness and her natural ability to see the face of Jesus reflected in the eyes of all those she met along the way. Therese was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Aurore Cote, her brother, Robert E. Cote and her former husband, Donald E. Fitzgerald. She will be sorely missed by her 10 children, Donald W Fitzgerald (Susan), Elenita Fitzgerald (Judy), Catherine Fitzgerald, and Elizabeth Fitzgerald, all of Houston, Mary Fitzgerald (Dan McCollough) of Albany, Michael Fitzgerald, Margaret Kodesch (Steven), Patrice Fitzgerald, and Anne Fitzgerald, all of Schenectady, and Joseph Fitzgerald (Kathy) of Havertown, PA. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, three step-grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, devoted cousin, Janet Cote-Merow, and countless friends. A Memorial mass will be held may 2021 at St Lukes church. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home. You may play your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
