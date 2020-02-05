|
Theron S. MacFee passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born on June 21, 1926 to the late William and Emma (McMurtry) MacFee, Theron lived in the Scotia-Glenville area most of his life. He was a 1943 graduate of Cobleskill College. Theron worked for many years at the Navy Depot in Scotia, NY. He spent the last many years of his working life employed by the Federal Government, working as the Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds at the Watervliet Arsenal. After retiring in 1982, Theron worked part time for Preston Trucking maintaining the facility on Cordell Road for many years. Outside of work, he could be found either spending time with his family or with his ever growing beekeeping hobby. The beekeeping became Just-A-Mere Farm and a cherished family activity with his grandchildren for many years. Theron's great grandchildren became his world in recent years, embracing a new role of after school childcare provider; he relished his time with the great grandkids telling stories, listening to stories, playing cards and making wonderful memories. In addition to his parents, Theron was predeceased by his wife, Gladys (Downs) MacFee, daughter, Sharon G. Kristel, son in law, Bruce L. Kristel; as well as nine brothers and sisters. Theron is survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer Cenzano (Todd) and Jeremy Kristel (Maura); his great-grandchildren, Cassandra Cenzano, Keeley and Kellan Kristel, his sister Emmiline Clapper, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home Inc., 1 Mohawk Ave., Scotia, NY 12302 on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, February 7th at 10 a.m. First Reformed Church of Glenville 2172 West Glenville Road Amsterdam. In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation in Theron's name be made to the First Reformed Church of Glenville or the West Glenville Fire Department.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020