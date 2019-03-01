Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services
13 Oxford Rd.
New Hartford., NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services
13 Oxford Rd.
New Hartford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Pregent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Pregent


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas A. Pregent Obituary
Thomas A. Pregent, 88, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease, passed away in his sleep on Feb. 23, 2019, at the Lutheran Home. Tom was born on July 21, 1930, in Mechanicville, NY, to Raymond and Mildred Pregent. He attended local schools and upon graduating high school he went to work at GE in Schenectady, NY. In 1950 he joined the Navy for four years. During that time he was assigned to Data Processing. This training began a career in the new growing field of computers in business. Upon completing his naval service, he returned to GE. The company was in the early stages of converting to computer services and needed people with some experience. After a few years, he was promoted to a supervisor position in Lynn, Mass where he continued evening classes at Northeastern University. In 1962, he was transferred to Utica, NY at GE's Aerospace Electronic Systems Dept. as Manager of Data Processing and later as Manager of Business Information Systems. He spent 25 years there and valued the many wonderful people he worked with and took pride in the computer center they built. In 1987, Tom was transferred to Valley Forge, PA as Manager of Aerospace Computer Services and assigned to create a state of the art computer center serving GE's eastern plants. Upon completion of that assignment Tom retired in 1990 and returned to Whitesboro. Tom was an outdoorsman and throughout his life enjoyed deer hunting and fly-fishing including trips to Montana. He also was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Cedar Lake Golf Club, and so enjoyed the wonderful times and friendships of the special people there. During his naval service, Tom met and married Doris Hoyt. They were married for 12 years and had four children. In 1966, Tom married Barbara Irving of Ilion whom he met at GE in Utica. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing together and raising his children. They had a loving union of 52 years. Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara of Whitesboro; children, Karen (Ron) Fanelli, Jody (Lewis) Marshall, Michael (Anne) Pregent and Brad Pregent; grandchildren, Rob Pescatore, Kristina Yorke, Sara Benis, Lauren Pregent, and Ray Pregent; and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Adsit and Shirley Pingelski; brother, Ray Pregent and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents, sister, Barbara and daughter-in-law, Lainie. A memorial service will be on Saturday at 12 p.m. the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd. New Hartford, NY. Calling hours will be from 10 to 12 p.m. prior to the service In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now