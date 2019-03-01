Thomas A. Pregent, 88, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease, passed away in his sleep on Feb. 23, 2019, at the Lutheran Home. Tom was born on July 21, 1930, in Mechanicville, NY, to Raymond and Mildred Pregent. He attended local schools and upon graduating high school he went to work at GE in Schenectady, NY. In 1950 he joined the Navy for four years. During that time he was assigned to Data Processing. This training began a career in the new growing field of computers in business. Upon completing his naval service, he returned to GE. The company was in the early stages of converting to computer services and needed people with some experience. After a few years, he was promoted to a supervisor position in Lynn, Mass where he continued evening classes at Northeastern University. In 1962, he was transferred to Utica, NY at GE's Aerospace Electronic Systems Dept. as Manager of Data Processing and later as Manager of Business Information Systems. He spent 25 years there and valued the many wonderful people he worked with and took pride in the computer center they built. In 1987, Tom was transferred to Valley Forge, PA as Manager of Aerospace Computer Services and assigned to create a state of the art computer center serving GE's eastern plants. Upon completion of that assignment Tom retired in 1990 and returned to Whitesboro. Tom was an outdoorsman and throughout his life enjoyed deer hunting and fly-fishing including trips to Montana. He also was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Cedar Lake Golf Club, and so enjoyed the wonderful times and friendships of the special people there. During his naval service, Tom met and married Doris Hoyt. They were married for 12 years and had four children. In 1966, Tom married Barbara Irving of Ilion whom he met at GE in Utica. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing together and raising his children. They had a loving union of 52 years. Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara of Whitesboro; children, Karen (Ron) Fanelli, Jody (Lewis) Marshall, Michael (Anne) Pregent and Brad Pregent; grandchildren, Rob Pescatore, Kristina Yorke, Sara Benis, Lauren Pregent, and Ray Pregent; and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Adsit and Shirley Pingelski; brother, Ray Pregent and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents, sister, Barbara and daughter-in-law, Lainie. A memorial service will be on Saturday at 12 p.m. the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd. New Hartford, NY. Calling hours will be from 10 to 12 p.m. prior to the service In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary