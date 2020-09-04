Thomas A. Walkowicz, 83, passed away at home under hospice care on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The son of Aniela and Thomas Walkowicz, he was the youngest of ten siblings. Surviving is his beloved wife, Lorraine, to whom he was married for 58 years. He is also survived by sons, Scott T. Walkowicz of Meza, AZ and Todd T. Walkowicz (Yolanda) of Aurora, CO. He was the grandpa to Nicholas and Andrew Walkowicz of Aurora, CO. His sister, Stacia Lewandowski of Perth, NY survives. Tom is also survived by many nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law, Theresa Walkowicz of Glenmont, NY and Joyce Walkowicz of Scotia, NY. His niece, Patricia Fallis of Galway, NY and nephew, Michael Hoshlyk of Pacific Grove, CA are especially remembered for thoughtful cars and phone calls lifting Tom's spirits during his illness. Tom grew up in Galway, NY joining the U.S. Air Force after Galway High School. He served as a jet engine technician in Sidi Slimane, Africa and posts in Texas and Plattsburg. Upon return from the military he was employed by the Schenectady General Electric Company for 39 years in all aspects of machine repair. Tom was the ultimate handyman at home and helping others through the years. His special rapport with machinery got them to sing to his tune-ups. Adept at chainsaw skills, he created the Charlton bears and Goldilocks on his property, to the amusement of passersby who chatted and admired his work. His skills with wood served well to contrast pull toys for his grandsons (now college age). He served as a volunteer at Empire State Aeroscience Museum for many years, as well as the yearly Saratoga Dance Flurry, where he enjoyed contra dancing. His western boots and Stetson were his trademark as he attended many Polka dance weekends near and far. Tom loved Polka music. He loved to dance. A funeral service will be held privately. Interment with military honors will be held at a later date at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to Empire State Aeronautical Museum, 1 Rudy Chase Drive, Scotia, NY 12302 or to a favorite charity
.