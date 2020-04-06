|
Thomas C. Bublak, 68, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Tom was born in Ballston Spa, and graduated from Linton High School. He honorably served as an MP in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Tom was a skilled carpenter/craftsman and worked for Amedore Builders. He loved his family and enjoyed Nascar. He was predeceased by his mother, Katherine Bublak, and siblings, Marilyn Lyall, Robert and John Bublak. He is survived by his daughter, Leah Warney; grandchildren, Hakim, Oniyah and Jawaan; siblings Kathleen Bennett, Phyllis Gavin, Sandra Szepek, Lorraine DeOrazio, Carol Schell, Richard, and Frank Bublak; former spouse Sandra Bublak; many nieces and nephews. Family services will be held from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, followed by burial in Sweetman Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 6, 2020