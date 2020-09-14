Thomas C. Murphy, 77, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19 and Dementia at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, NC. He was born in New Haven, CT, on August 16, 1943, to the late Arthur (Clem) and Goldye (Richey) Murphy. He lived a full life enjoying education, travelling and experiencing all the world's beauty, and building many new relationships with a wide variety of people from many diverse cultures. Tom, an Eagle Scout, graduated from Linton High School, Hudson Valley Community College, Union College (Bachelors degree), The George Washington University (MBA), and finally from Keuka College, where he received his BSN at the age of 53. He devoted more than 50 years to providing health care in a variety of settings including Ellis Hospital; served as an administrator in various New York State-operated Psychiatric Centers; Cardiac Rehabilitation Nurse at Albany Medical Center; Administrator of Rose Manor Nursing Facility in Durham, NC; Surveyor/Consultant at The Joint Commission; and finally donating the wealth of his experiences to various Health-related Committees/Boards in Durham, NC. He is survived by his wife Kathleen T. (Blanchfield/Torino) Murphy, his children, Thomas S., Jennifer L. Murphy Wallner, and Katherine (Katie) M. Murphy; his stepchildren Michael D. Torino and his wife Heather, Susan M. Harbers and her husband Hans, and Matthew T. Torino and his soulmate Carmela Kwarta. He is also survived and always uplifted by five shining grandsons: Hayden Harbers, Landon Harbers, Logan Torino, Darien Torino and Mason Harbers. He leaves his brother and sisters to remember him with joy and laughter: William Murphy; Mavourneen Murphy Thompson and her husband Otis; Mary Murphy Tynan and her husband Barry; Maureen Murphy and Brian O'Rourke, and Gerry (Weed) Holland; Timothy M. Blanchfield and his wife Edna, Daniel J. Blanchfield, and Christine Blanchfield Sainato and her husband Edward, and J. David Ivers, as well as many, many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He leaves behind many dear friends from his long and blessed life. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law Leonor (Blanchfield) Vidal who dubbed him "Roadrunner," his sister-in-law Mary Lou Blanchfield Ivers, his sister-in-law Jean Dillenbeck Murphy and his former wife Lynn Mahar Murphy. A memorial service will be held at a later date with final resting at Park View Cemetery in Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to the charity of your choice
.