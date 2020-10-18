Thomas D. Slusarz, age 64, born Schenectady, NY: August 5, 1956, died St. James City, Lee, Florida: September 28, 2020. Son of the late Jane Alice Brown and Thomas R. Slusarz. Survived by stepmother, Lois M. Slusarz. Brother of Donna N. Slusarz and Brian Slusarz. Stepbrother of Brian Nopper, Bruce Nopper, Barry Nopper and Sharon Buttorff. Uncle of Joshua Hill. Predeceased by brother Stephen Slusarz; stepsister Susan Nopper; and nephew, Adam Slusarz. Survived by many cousins. Tommy attended Scotia-Glenville High School NY active in basketball and baseball. Lived in Riverside, California working as a roofer. Worked as a chef in Northville, NY. More recently settled in Florida performing facility maintenance. Due to Covid-19 limitations, a small private gathering will be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Schenectady at a later date.



