Thomas "Tommy" David Polito passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, June 19th, 2020. Tommy was born in Schenectady to his parents, Charlene Friello Polito and the late John Frank Polito. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy. Tommy owned and operated LTD Trucking and Paving, a business he loved and was so proud of, for the last 12 years, Tommy was larger than life and lived each day to its fullest. He was a hilarious person, always getting such joy making people laugh. He was the life of the party and at the same time made each person he came in contact with feel like his best friend. He was loyal and thoughtful and was always there for anyone in their time of need. Tommy had a passion for fast cars, boats and motorcycles. That passion was only second to his love for his family and many dear friends. Tommy leaves behind the love of his life, his wife of 11 years, Amy Butterfield Polito, his mother and step father, Charlene Polito and Sal Belardo, grandmother, Rosemary Friello, aunts, Kimberly Friello and Michele Fisher, uncle, Charles Friello and his in-laws, Sharon and Bill Butterfield as well as numerous cousins and close friends. Last but not least, Tommy leaves behind his beloved dogs, Mico, Carlos and Luna. Tommy was predeceased by his father, John Frank Polito and his aunt, Jennifer Suriano. A party celebrating Tommy's life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Please consider donations in Tommy's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share a special message or condolence with Tommy's family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 22, 2020.