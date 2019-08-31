|
Thomas (Tom) Edward Petroski, 69, died peacefully at his Mount Pleasant, SC home on August 21, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Petroski was born October 10, 1949, in Schenectady, NY to the late Edward J. and Florence M. (nee: Urys) Petroski of Glenville, NY. Tom graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady in 1967 and served honorably in the US Army and Air National Guard. He worked for the State of New York Department of Transportation for 34 years. Tom was an accomplished artist, enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, and maintaining his beautifully landscaped home. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Patricia Cohen of Mount Pleasant, SC; his daughter, Jennifer Emerich and grandchildren, Austen and Skyler of Hernando, FL; his step-son, Andrew Cohen and his wife, Kelley and their son Jonathan of Roundrock, TX; his mother, Florence Petroski of Glenville, NY; sister, Patricia Singer and her spouse, Al Singer of Glenville, NY; brother, Michael Petroski and his spouse, Lisa Petroski of Glenville, NY; niece, Elizabeth Petroski, nephew, Joseph Petroski, and niece, Emily Petroski all of Glenville, NY. Graveside services for Thomas will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 100 Kings Rd, Schenectady, NY at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019