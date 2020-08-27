Thomas Francis Kuon, born in 1943 in Schenectady, NY, passed away after a long illness on August 24, 2020, his 52nd wedding anniversary to his wife Kathleen Walsh Kuon. Tom is also survived by his three children Suzanne, Michael, and Kevin and three grandchildren whom he cherished Aidan, Brianna, and Leah. Tom was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary and his brother Charles Kuon. Our dad loved to play baseball and softball. Had a different decision been made in his youth he could have played for a Yankee farm team. He enjoyed watching boxing matches, talking about cars, and listening to Yankee games. After serving for three years in the U.S. Army, Tom graduated from Russell Sage College. He worked in the automotive industry for most of his career, retiring as CFO from Salisbury Chevrolet. In addition, Tom was self-employed as a part time accountant and tax preparer for many local businesses. After his retirement, he wanted to keep working, with his last job being a lunch monitor at Scotia-Glenville Middle School where his granddaughter attended. It was his favorite job after a long career since he loved seeing his granddaughter every day. We are so thankful our dad fought as long and hard as he did. Because of his fight he was able to see his grandchildren reach the ages of 16, 14, and 12. He was so proud of them and all his kids. We will miss him fiercely, but are thankful he is no longer in pain. Dad leaves us rich in memories. Due to the pandemic a small private family gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
, 4 Atrium Dr, Suite 100, Albany, NY 12205 in memory of Thomas Kuon.