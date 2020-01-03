Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Ave.
Rotterdam, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Luke's Church
1241 State St.
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Thomas F. Sinkora Obituary
Thomas F. Sinkora, 26, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 5th from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1pm Monday at St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady. Burial will follow at Woestina Cemetery, Rotterdam Junction. To view full obituary or leave a message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
