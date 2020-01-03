|
Thomas F. Sinkora, 26, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 5th from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1pm Monday at St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady. Burial will follow at Woestina Cemetery, Rotterdam Junction. To view full obituary or leave a message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020