Thomas H. Houlihan, 66, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Tom was born in Schenectady to the late Judge James Houlihan and Lucille Watson Houlihan. He is survived by four siblings, John F. (Lynn) Houlihan of Spring Hill, Florida, James P. Houlihan of Schenectady, Patricia M. (Schuyler) Winter of Darien, CT and Robert P. (Susan) Houlihan of Southbury, CT. He is also survived by his Aunt Virginia Houlihan of Amsterdam, NY and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019