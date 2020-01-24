|
|
Thomas H. Mace, 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 22nd at Ellis Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Troy, NY, Tom was the son of the late Henry and Frances (Sadowski) Mace and a graduate of Mohonasen High School in Rotterdam. A retiree of the United States Navy, Tom served for over 21 years at one time serving on the USS Shangri-LA CVA 38. He was employed by the Golub Corporation in the warehouse for more then 20 years. He enjoyed reading about history, camping and fishing. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Beverly M. (Hill) Mace, whom he married in December of 1968; his children, Steven T. Mace of Schenectady and Amiee Dragon of Colonie; a sister, Lois Peek (Frederick) of Glenville; his grand puppies, Houston and Molly and several nieces and nephews. Services for Tom will be held on Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Spring interment in Viewland Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. Contributions may be made in Thomas memory to a favorite Veterans . To leave a message or a condolence for Tom's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020