Thomas J. Conto, Sr., 90, formerly of Rotterdam, NY, passed away on April 4, 2020. Born in Sch'dy on December 9, 1929, he was the son of the late Elizabeth (Santoro) (Zeppetelli) and Carmino Conto. Tom was the youngest of four siblings, late Leopoldo Zeppetelli, Mary (Conto) Chillairi and Joseph Conto. Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife, Muriel of 37 years. He is survived by his sons, Thomas (Beverly) Conto Jr. and Dennis (June) Conto,Sr.; his four step-children, Ken Synfelt, Donna (Kevin) Cuomo, Susan (Steve) McDonald, and Shelley (Bill) Hoffman; his eight grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and an 8th great grandchild due in 3 weeks and many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Draper High, served in the Navy for 3 years. He worked at Sears & Roebuck as a salesman, he moved to Florida in 1969. Worked for Service Master and built the Bella Conto Apartments. In 1971 moved back to NY continuing his career as a custom decorator for Grants Co, then Sears. In 1982, married Muriel (Moreau) (Synfelt) Conto. Retired full-time to Hollywood, FL where he renovated and sold houses. His passion was a perfect yard and his tossed salad was loved by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the at .
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020
