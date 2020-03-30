|
Thomas J. Fleischer, 66, passed away at home Friday March 27th surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late James and Diane Fleischer. Tom leaves behind his life partner Bonnie Hammond, son Thomas Fleischer, daughter Michele Fleischer, granddaughter Malia, sisters Susan Viall and Lori Birmingham. He graduated from Burnt Hills Ballston Spa High School. He enjoyed baseball, bowling and hiking. He was known for over bidding in pinochle. He was the beloved uncle to several nieces and nephews who he enjoyed spending time with. He will be greatly missed by all family members including Jeremy, Eric, Julie, Heather, Tammy, Tyler, Danielle, Amy, Christine and his best friend Han. At Tom's request there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held on a future date.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020