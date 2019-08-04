|
Thomas J. Gatta passed away peacefully on August 1st at 95 years of age. He was one of seven children to Joseph and Mary Gatta. Tom lived in Scotia most of his life and graduated from Scotia Glenville High School. He then joined the Army and fought in World War II where he received his purple heart while fighting on the front lines during the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he went on to Clarkson College to earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering. There, he met the love of his life, Sally Arton, with whom he spent 68 wonderful years. Tom worked for General Electric and Knolls Atomic Power Lab, as a Senior Design Engineer, for 37 years until retirement. Tom was a very kind and gentle man who would go out of his way to help anyone in need. His laugh was infectious and could put a smile on anyone's face. Tom enjoyed coaching little league baseball and playing golf. He found joy in his woodshop and completing projects but his pride in life was his large family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sally and his children, Tom Gatta (Michelle) and Tricia Emmer (Frank); his grandchildren, Thomas Gatta (Glee), Richard Gatta, Frankie Emmer and Kaitlyn Emmer. Also survived by his siblings, Carman Gatta, Joe Gatta (Aggie), Bob Gatta (Marianna), Maryann Marx (Jim) and sister-in-law, Phyllis Gatta and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father, brother, George Gatta, sister, Clara Cappola, brother-in-law, Sam Cappola and sister-in-law, Gen Gatta. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at 8:30 a.m. with a mass to follow at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church on 1st Street in Scotia. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. Memorial contributions in Thomas's memory can be made to the at .
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019