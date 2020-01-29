|
Thomas J. Kelly Sr., 70, of Schenectady, passed at his home on Monday, January 27, 2020 after a long illness while surrounded by his loving family. He was cared for by his loving wife of 47 years, Arlene Gyomory Kelly. Thomas was born in Schenectady and graduated from Linton High School. He attended Paul Smith's College and later graduated from HVCC. Following his graduation in 1969, Tom joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1971. A plumber by trade, Tom owned Thomas J. Kelly Plumbing and Heating for many years and was a mentor to many young plumbers in the area. He was a member of the Local #7 Plumbers Union in Albany. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. He was a member of the Rondeau Hunting Club in Long Lake, NY. Tom was an amazing person, a legend to some, and his stories would entertain you for hours. He loved his family and was the first person they called if they needed help with anything. He was always there with perfectly fine, next to new inventory. Tom was predeceased by his father Thomas P. Kelly and two sisters, Susan Heaney and Katherine Kelly. In addition to his loving wife, he is also survived by his mother Mary Boyce Kelly, five children, Thomas J. Kelly Jr. (Patricia), Theresa Doty (Joseph), Christina Schmelzle (Brent), Laurie Rasmussen (Bryan) and Stephanie Cournoyer (Robert), his brother Paul Kelly (Patricia), brother in law, Shawn Heaney and 14 grandchildren, Kaytlin, Thomas, Meghan, and Claire Kelly; Avery and Carter Anderson, Reagan Doty; Ian, Kai, and Roark Schmelzle; Ava and Emily Rasmussen; Madeline and Brianna Cournoyer. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. with a celebration of Tom's life beginning at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Tom's family would like to extend their thanks to Community Hospice, and especially to the loyal aids at Attentive Care for their devotion, compassion and help during Tom's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation in Tom's memory to theAFTD.org or Community Hospice. To share a memory or condolences please go to demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020