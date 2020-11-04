Thomas J. Lavigne, 81, passed away after a long battle with heart disease on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Amsterdam, NY. Born to Maynard and Evelyn Lavigne in Dannemora, NY, in 1939, Tom graduated from Saranac High School in 1957. After Cold War U.S. Army service in East Germany during the construction of the Berlin Wall, Tom began a 26-year career as a New York State correction officer. He served in state prisons in Greenhaven, Summit, Coxsackie, and Greene County and retired from the state in 1989. While being a correction officer was what he did, it was not who he was. Tom was a master craftsman, with a career and body of work spanning seven decades. He was known for building firearms, smithing knives, crafting furniture, and restoring homes. If it came from a piece of steel or a block of wood — using either period tools or modern machines — Tom Lavigne could make it a reality. An uncomplicated man with a serious countenance who could be brought to laughter rather easily, he enjoyed the simple pleasures of country life and the friends he made while living there. He was not a fan of professional sports — rather the company of his dogs and men who worked with their hands, old-time honky-tonk music, and a cold bottle of Beck's beer. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna; his sons, Matthew and Michael and their wives, Erin and Linda; sister, Carol and her husband Bill; grandchildren Elena, Ryan, Evelyn, and Thomas; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as the hundreds of admirers of his work and friends he made across the country. Family and friends are welcome to visitation on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. A private funeral service will be held for the family followed by burial in the private family cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Tom's memory to Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley, Inc, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com
