Thomas J. Peavey, Sr., 86, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Brookside Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Lynda M. (Wait) Peavey; a daughter, Kandie, wife of Andrew Cruikshank of Morrisville, NC; a son, Thomas J. 'T.J.' Peavey, Jr. of Worcester; two grandchildren, Hannah and Walker; and a brother, Robert Peters and his wife, Sharon of Northbridge. Tom was born February 18, 1932 in Haverhill, son of the late Ray and Edith (Wedge) Peavey. He was a graduate of Grafton High School and worked over 45 years at Sheppard Envelope Co. before retiring. Tom was an antique car and motorcycle enthusiast and also enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. He was a former member of the Central Mass. Striders and Worcester Senior Men's Hockey League. The family would like to 'Thank ' the staff at Brookside, especially the activities department for their caring and support, also would like to 'Thank' Tom's Special friends, Joan and Earl. There are no calling hours or services, as he requested. In Thomas' Memory, please consider a contribution to: Brookside Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Activities Dept., 11 Pontiac Ave., or Webster Animal Control, 350 Main St., both Webster, MA. 01570. The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St. is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence for Tom's family, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
